Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 12:09 pm
Malaysia reports 26,832 new COVID-19 infections, 37 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 26,832 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 3,221,680, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 68 new imported cases, with 26,764 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 37 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,347.

The ministry reported 18,459 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,937,655.

There are 251,678 active cases, 247 are being held in intensive care and 139 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 128,153 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 81.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 42.8 percent have received boosters.

 

