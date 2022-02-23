Malaysia reports 27,179 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 27,179 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 3,273,958, according to the Health Ministry.

There are 120 new imported cases, with 27,059 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 43 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,433.

The ministry reported 19,037 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,974,441.

Read more: Malaysia reports 25,099 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

Among 267,084 active cases, 286 are being held in intensive care and 180 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 147,742 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 81.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose. 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 43.4 percent have received boosters.