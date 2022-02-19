Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

19th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Malaysia reports 27,808 new COVID-19 infections, 36 new deaths

malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 27,808 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 3,166,023, according to the health ministry.

There are 119 new imported cases, with 27,689 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 36 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,276.

The ministry reported 12,488 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,900,682.

Read more: Malaysia reports 22,133 new COVID-19 infections, 31 more deaths

There are 233,065 active cases, 235 are being held in intensive care and 132 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 158,399 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 81.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 42.4 percent have received boosters.

 

