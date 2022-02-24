Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 01:18 pm
Malaysia reports 31,199 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 31,199 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 3,305,157, according to the health ministry.

There are 119 new imported cases, with 31,080 being local transmissions, the ministry’s data showed.

A further 55 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,488.

The ministry reported 20,399 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,994,840.

Read more: Malaysia reports 27,179 new COVID-19 infections, 43 more deaths

There are 277,829 active cases, 305 in intensive care and 191 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 143,749 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone and 82 percent of the population have received at least one dose.      Meanwhile, 78.8 percent are fully vaccinated and 43.7 percent have received boosters.

 

