Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm

Malaysia reports 4,774 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 04:15 pm
malaysia covid

Image: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 4,774 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight on Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,870,758, according to the health ministry.

There are 152 new imported cases and 4,622 new local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry’s website.

A further 13 deaths were reported from the pandemic, bringing the overall death toll to 31,978.

The ministry reported 3,232 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people cured and discharged to 2,784,003.

Read more: Malaysia reports 4,915 new COVID-19 infections, 8 new deaths

Currently there are 54,777 active cases in the Southeast Asian country, with 114 of them held in intensive care and 62 in need of assisted breathing.

About 80 percent of the population have received at least one dose in Malaysia, 80 percent are fully vaccinated and 37 percent have received booster shots.

Read More

2 hours ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
2 hours ago
New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government has secured the delivery of enough...
2 hours ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000, but deaths surpass 1,000

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,469,499 on Tuesday, as...
2 hours ago
Pakistan reports 5,327 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32...
2 hours ago
Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had...
1 day ago
Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 1,206 new COVID-19 cases and two more...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kangana Ranaut
1 min ago
Kangana Ranaut to host her ‘first show’ for Boss Lady, deletes post later

Kangana Ranaut stated on Tuesday that she will be hosting her 'first...
Thai lottery result
4 mins ago
Thai Lottery Result today on, 1st feb 2022

Thai Lottery Result: Thai Lottery is drawn on the first and the...
Janhvi Kapoor
14 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
14 mins ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600