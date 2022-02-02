Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:22 pm

Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

Natalia Gavrilita

BUCHAREST – Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late Tuesday that she was tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today I performed a PCR test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be positive,” she wrote in her social media account, adding that she will work at home, online, in the next few days.

In the last 24 hours, 4,348 cases were confirmed after testing 13,988 samples in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The confirmed infections have totaled 445,046 in the 3.5-million-population country.

