10th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

10th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 454,112, the health ministry said Thursday.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 628 were detected in rural areas, the ministry said, adding that daily COVID-19 infections have been increasing in rural areas in recent days due to celebrations of the traditional White Moon festival, or the Lunar New Year.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,065.

Currently, a total of 5,800 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, while 21,606 asymptomatic or mild patients received home-based care.

Read more: Mongolia logs 1,192 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,011,300 people aged over 18 received a third dose.

In addition, over 86,600 Mongolians received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

