22nd Feb, 2022. 02:58 pm
Mongolia logs 449 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia

LAN BATOR – Mongolia on Tuesday confirmed 449 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 462,855.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, and more than half of them were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, which is home to over half of the country’s population of 3.4 million.

Meanwhile, the national death toll remains at 2,087, as no more related deaths were recorded in the past day.

Read more: Mongolia reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since early January

So far, 66.8 percent Mongolians have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people over 18 received one booster.

The country started to administer a voluntary fourth shot in January, and over 97,700 people have received it.

 

