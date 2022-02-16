Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:54 am
Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s COVID-19 tally rose to 459,368 after 834 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one more related death was reported in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,077.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s population of 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,015,600 people over 18 received a third dose.

Read more: Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

More than 92,200 people have received a fourth shot, which the country started to administer in January on a voluntary basis.

 

