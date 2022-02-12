Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
12th Feb, 2022. 01:29 pm
Mongolia records 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia has recorded 1,070 locally transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 456,479, the country’s health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients have died in the past day, putting the death toll at 2,072, the ministry said.

Currently, a total of 6,664 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across the country, while 22,924 asymptomatic or mild cases are receiving home-based care.

Read: more: Mongolia logs 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,013,600 people aged over 18 have received a third dose.

In addition, over 89,300 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer from Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

