Xinhua Xinhua

19th Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm
Mongolia reports 606 new COVID-19 cases

mongolia

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia confirmed 606 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the national tally to 461,609, the Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Two more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 2,085, it said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s 3.4 million people have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1 million people aged over 18 received one booster.

Read more: Mongolia logs 834 new COVID-19 infections

The country started to administer the fourth shot in January on a voluntary basis, and has vaccinated more than 96,000 people.

 

 

