Mongolia’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 450,000

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 860 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 450,590, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 2,055, it said.

Currently, there are a total of 31,805 active COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the ministry.

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,008,100 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 82,600 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis. Enditem