Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 12:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Mongolia’s COVID-19 tally exceeds 450,000

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 12:23 pm
mongolia covid

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia registered 860 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 450,590, the country’s health ministry said Monday.

The latest confirmed cases were all locally transmitted, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, three more COVID-19 patients aged over 60 died in the past day, pushing the death toll to 2,055, it said.

Currently, there are a total of 31,805 active COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the ministry.

Read more: Mongolia adds 1,206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

So far, 66.7 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,008,100 people aged over 18 have received a booster.

More than 82,600 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.  Enditem

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday,...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 10,089 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 10,089 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
2 hours ago
S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 35,286 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
3 hours ago
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted on Sunday that she has...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
4 mins ago
RFAK pays heartfelt tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar: ‘No one will ever be like Lata Ji’

Iconic singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is deeply saddened after the sad...
26 mins ago
Asha Bhosle shares throwback picture with her Didi

Singer Asha Bhosle shared a throwback picture with her legendary late sister...
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts
31 mins ago
Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday predicted...
37 mins ago
SHC seeks reply over closure of Burns Road

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought a reply from the Sindh...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600