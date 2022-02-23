Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

More contagious version of Omicron spreads in U.S.: NPR

Xinhua Xinhua

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:22 pm
us omicron

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York, the United States. Image: Xinhua

WASHINGTON – Infectious disease experts are keeping a close eye on an even more contagious version of the Omicron variant in the United States, fueling worries that the country may not return to normal, according to a report by National Public Radio (NPR) on Monday.

The virus, known as BA.2, is a strain of the highly contagious Omicron variant that appears to spread 30 percent more easily, said the report.

BA.2 is found to have quickly overtaken the original Omicron in South Africa and other countries and has even caused a second Omicron surge in Denmark.

Read more: Omicron wave accounts for more deaths than Delta surge in U.S.: Seattle Times

Researchers cautioned the same could happen in the United States, raising fears that the spread “may be on track to rapidly accelerate in the near future,” according to the report.

 

Read More

47 mins ago
Bulgaria to begin phasing out COVID-19 "Green Pass"

SOFIA - Bulgaria will begin phasing out its COVID-19 "Green Pass," as...
60 mins ago
Hong Kong parents decry child separations during virus surge

HONG KONG: Hong Kong parents are being separated from children and babies...
16 hours ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
19 hours ago
Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll crosses 16,000 mark

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 16,000 mark...
20 hours ago
Over 97,000 persons in Fiji receive booster vaccine doses

SUVA - More than 97,000 persons have received booster vaccine doses in...
20 hours ago
19 people die of leptospirosis in Fiji

SUVA - Fiji reported on Tuesday five more deaths from leptospirosis, bringing...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sweden battles disinformation
25 seconds ago
Sweden fights disinformation

STOCKHOLM - Swedish authorities are fighting back against claims its social services...
2 mins ago
Government endeavours to develop industries to bolster exports: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday while stressing the importance...
urooj mumtaz
3 mins ago
Pakistan commentator Urooj Mumtaz tests positive for Covid-19

After female commentator, Urooj Mumtaz tested positive for Covid-19, the commentary panel...
chile
8 mins ago
Chile sees 18,380 new COVID-19 cases in a day

SANTIAGO - Chile on Tuesday said it registered 18,380 new COVID-19 infections...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600