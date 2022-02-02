Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm

More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

Xinhua Xinhua

02nd Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm
tonga covid-19

SUVA – Tonga reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total COVID-19 infections to five in the South Pacific island nation, while a nationwide lockdown will start at 6 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on the same day.

According to Tonga’s news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni confirmed the new cases on Wednesday afternoon, telling a press conference that all five infected people had been put under quarantine, and some of them began to show symptoms like fever.

Meanwhile, Tonga’s Minister of Health Saia Piukala confirmed that the three new cases included a 29-year-old woman and her two children, all close contacts of the previous two cases.

He said that the highest priority in Tonga now is to find out the close contacts of these positive cases and whom they interacted with since Saturday.

On Tuesday night, the Tongan government confirmed that two COVID-19 positive cases were discovered when the Ministry of Health tested 50 frontliners who had been working at the port of Nuku’alofa, capital of Tonga, with the aid shipments arriving in the country following the volcanic eruption and tsunamis caused by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Jan. 15.

Tonga had reported its first positive COVID-19 case last year after an Air New Zealand flight arrived from Christchurch, a city of New Zealand, but this case was deemed to be a historical case.

Read more: WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures “in steady, slow way”

Tonga has maintained border restrictions since March 2020 while a national vaccination campaign has fully vaccinated over 83 percent of the eligible population (about 60 percent of the total population) against COVID-19 up to Jan. 6.

This means 64,047 people out of a total of 76,911 eligible people over the age of 12 years are protected against COVID-19.

Currently, telecommunications are yet to be re-established in most of Tonga, with no outsiders being able to make mobile or phone calls into the Vava’u and Ha’apai group of islands.

Most Tongans will have no internet connectivity at home during this first COVID-19 lockdown to prevent COVID-19 transmission after the recent disaster.  Enditem

Read More

2 hours ago
Philippines down to "moderate" risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures "in steady, slow way"

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on countries...
3 hours ago
Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST - Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late Tuesday that she...
4 hours ago
Jordan reports 17,781 new COVID-19 cases

AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday registered 17,781 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the...
4 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
4 hours ago
India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 161,386, deaths continue to rise

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,630,885 on Wednesday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
11 mins ago
Pakistan reports 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more...
WhatsApp
11 mins ago
WhatsApp’s ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature may be extended to more than two days

WhatsApp is apparently working on increasing the time limit for the 'Delete...
Pakistan lauds China's meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic
18 mins ago
Pakistan lauds China’s meticulous arrangements for Beijing 2022 amid pandemic

ISLAMABAD: It is highly admirable that China has made meticulous arrangements for...
26 mins ago
10 times Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600