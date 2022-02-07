Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 11:28 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand reports 188 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

07th Feb, 2022. 11:28 am
new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 188 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the 188 new community infections, 117 are in the largest city Auckland, 15 in Waikato, 20 in Bay of Plenty, 16 in Northland, 12 in the Lakes Region, three in Canterbury, two in Hutt Valley, one in Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay and Mid Central each.

In addition, 27 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

The ministry urged the public to take their booster jab of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “With Omicron in New Zealand, one of the best things you can do is get your booster as soon as it is due.”

Read more: New Zealand secures extra 36 mln rapid antigen tests for COVID-19

There are 14 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one person being treated at the ICU.

New Zealand reported a total of 17,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13,266 cases in the current community outbreaks.

The country is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.  Enditem

 

Read More

15 hours ago
Lebanon calls for support on cancer-fighting amid economic crisis

BEIRUT, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday...
4 days ago
Scientists urge true Covid origins probe ahead of Olympics

GENEVA, Feb 3, 2022 (AFP) - Just hours before the Beijing Winter Olympics...
4 days ago
Australian researchers develop a more accurate model to analyze COVID-19 infection

SYDNEY, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Australian researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute...
4 days ago
Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

STOCKHOLM - Sweden said Thursday it would lift most of its coronavirus...
5 days ago
More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

SUVA - Tonga reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the...
5 days ago
Russia plans no new virus rules despite case records

MOSCOW: Russia has no plans to introduce large-scale restrictions to reel in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Parineeti Chopra Hasee Toh Phasee
41 seconds ago
Parineeti Chopra marks 8 years of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ with beautiful rendition of Zehnaseeb

Actress Parineeti Chopra is marking eight successful years of her hit film...
nato forces
10 mins ago
Diplomatic flurry to avert Russia-NATO clash over Ukraine

MOSCOW - With war clouds gathering over Ukraine, international diplomacy goes into overdrive on...
honduran president
11 mins ago
Honduran president tests positive for COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA - Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted on Sunday that she has...
chinese
22 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600