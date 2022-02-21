Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
New Zealand reports 2,365 new community cases of COVID-19

new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand reported 2,365 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 1,692 were in the largest city Auckland. The rest of the cases were identified across the nation, including 50 in Northland, 136 in Waikato, 105 in Canterbury, 86 in Southern, and 42 in Bay of Plenty, according to the ministry.

In addition, 12 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are currently 116 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, with one being treated in the intensive care unit, it said.

New Zealand has reported a total of 32,927 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 15,928 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

The country is at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

