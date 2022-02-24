Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 01:14 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

New Zealand reports 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 01:14 pm
new zealand

WELLINGTON – New Zealand recorded 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

More than half of the infections were reported in the largest city Auckland. In addition, eight new cases were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently 205 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, with two of them in the intensive care unit.

New Zealand has reported 42,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 27,611 active community cases which have been identified in the past 21 days and not yet classified as recovered, the ministry said.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the country will move to the next phase of the government’s Omicron response from Friday.

“With daily case numbers in the thousands and forecast to rise sharply during the next few weeks, now is the time to implement the next stage in our plan that will keep New Zealand going throughout the Omicron peak,” Hipkins said.

These changes will ease some of the pressure on the country’s testing and contact tracing services over the next three to six weeks, while helping to ensure critical services and supply chains remain operational and the economy keeps moving.

Read more: New Zealand reports 3,297 new community cases of COVID-19

“From now on the number of hospitalizations will replace case numbers as our key metric,” he said.

From midnight Tuesday, close contacts will no longer be required to self-isolate. Only confirmed cases and household contacts of a confirmed case will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) will become the primary form of testing, as New Zealanders can now access a RAT from hundreds of locations around the country.

The country is at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

Read More

56 mins ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.14 mln

ADDIS ABABA - The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,146,001...
1 hour ago
Australian scientists warn against spraying face masks with sanitizer

CANBERRA - Spraying face masks with sanitizer reduces their effectiveness, Australian scientists...
1 hour ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,881,179

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,881,179 on Thursday, as...
1 hour ago
S.Korea reports 170,016 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 85 new local COVID-19 cases Wednesday

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Over 1 mln Chileans get 2nd COVID-19 booster shot

SANTIAGO - Over 1 million people in Chile have received a second...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

aleem dar
9 mins ago
Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza appointed match official for Pak-Aus Test series

ICC elite umpire Aleem Dar and PCB international umpire Ahsan Raza will...
17 mins ago
Pakistan becomes the first country from South Asia to launch the National Plastic Action Partnership

Pakistan in a landmark step has become the first country from South...
Murad Ali Shah
18 mins ago
SHC warns CM Shah of contempt proceedings in KU VC appointment case

Sindh High Court on Thursday warned Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah...
pcb
19 mins ago
PCB announces revised Test squad against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the revised squad for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600