12th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
Over 5 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shots

12th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
morocco

RABAT – A total of 5,063,107 people in Morocco have received a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s Ministry of Health said Friday.

So far, 24,700,686 people in the North African country have received one dose, while 23,134,894 have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

Morocco launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28, 2021 after receiving its first batch of China’s Sinopharm vaccines.

Read more: AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

The national COVID-19 tallies rose to 1,153,562 as 1,148 new cases were registered on Friday, it said.

Meanwhile, 20 people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 15,747.

 

