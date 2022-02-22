Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Feb, 2022. 04:50 pm
Over 97,000 persons in Fiji receive booster vaccine doses

fiji

SUVA – More than 97,000 persons have received booster vaccine doses in Fiji.

The island country started its booster shot program in November last year.

According to Fijivillage news website on Tuesday, Fiji’s Ministry of Health has confirmed that as of Monday, 97,215 individuals in Fiji had received booster doses.

Currently, 93.1 percent of the adult target population in Fiji are now fully vaccinated while 98.2 percent have received at least one vaccine dose.

A total of 30,930 Fijian children between the ages of 15 to 17 and 12,764 children between the ages of 12 to 14 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 37,638 Fijian children between the ages of 15 to 17 and 22,455 children between the ages of 12 to 14 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health said that the current stocks of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have finished and they will get more stocks in the next six weeks.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that they will continue to deploy Moderna and Pfizer as primary doses for children and adults, and booster doses for adults.

On Monday, Fiji reported two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the island nation during the third wave to 130.

Fiji, with a population of around 900,000, now has recorded 63,650 COVID-19 cases with 826 deaths since March 2020.

 

