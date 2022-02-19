Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

19th Feb, 2022. 04:48 pm
Pakistan adds 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 1,983 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,498,676 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, the department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 2,782 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,399,000, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 69,700 in the country, including 1,439 in critical condition.

According to the official data, 26 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Friday, raising the overall death toll to 29,976.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 563,314 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 498,322 cases so far.

 

