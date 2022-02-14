Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Feb, 2022. 03:22 pm
Pakistan adds 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

14th Feb, 2022. 03:22 pm
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 2,662 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,486,361 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 4,293 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,379,921, showed data from the NCOC.

The number of active cases has dropped to 76,639 in the country, including 1,566 in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

In addition, 29 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, raising the overall death toll to 29,801.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 558,826 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 495,430 cases so far.

 

