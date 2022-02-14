Pakistan adds 2,662 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 2,662 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,486,361 in the country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 4,293 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,379,921, showed data from the NCOC.

Statistics 14 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,307

Positive Cases: 2662

Positivity %: 5.62%

Deaths :29

Patients on Critical Care: 1566 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 14, 2022

The number of active cases has dropped to 76,639 in the country, including 1,566 in critical condition.

In addition, 29 new deaths from COVID-19 were registered, raising the overall death toll to 29,801.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 558,826 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 495,430 cases so far.