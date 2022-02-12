Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:52 pm
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall cases have surged to 1,480,592, including 1,370,693 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 80,168, including 1,640 in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 44 people died of the disease on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,731.

Read more: Pakistan reports 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 556,772 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 494,238 cases so far.

 

Read More

20 hours ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
20 hours ago
Philippines logs 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,788 new COVID-19...
21 hours ago
Mongolia logs 1,297 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's COVID-19 tally rose to 455,409 after 1,297 new...
21 hours ago
India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,536,137 on Friday, as...
21 hours ago
Malaysia reports 19,090 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 19,090 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
2 days ago
EU looks to start 'health union' with joint declaration

GRENOBLE, France, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - The EU, under France's current turn...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

chinese
14 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
singapore
20 mins ago
Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 9,930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday,...
new zealand
29 mins ago
New Zealand reports 454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 454 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
australia
41 mins ago
Thousands protest vaccine mandates in Australian capital

SYDNEY: Thousands of protesters marched through Australia's capital to the parliament building...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600