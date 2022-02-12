Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.
The NCOC said that the country’s overall cases have surged to 1,480,592, including 1,370,693 recoveries.
The number of active cases had dropped to 80,168, including 1,640 in critical condition.
Statistics 12 Feb 22:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,260
Positive Cases: 3019
Positivity %: 5.36%
Deaths :44
Patients on Critical Care: 1640
According to the NCOC data, 44 people died of the disease on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,731.
Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 556,772 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 494,238 cases so far.
