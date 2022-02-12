Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall cases have surged to 1,480,592, including 1,370,693 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 80,168, including 1,640 in critical condition.

Statistics 12 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,260

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 5.36%

Deaths :44

Patients on Critical Care: 1640 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 12, 2022

According to the NCOC data, 44 people died of the disease on Friday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,731.

Read more: Pakistan reports 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths