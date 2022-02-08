Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Feb, 2022. 01:19 pm
Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

pakistan covid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday confirmed 2,799 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s overall number of cases has increased to 1,465,910, including 1,349,189 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 87,168 including 1,668 those who are in critical condition.

Read more: Pakistan reports 38 more Covid-19 deaths, 3338 positive cases

According to the NCOC, 37 people died on Monday while battling against the pandemic, increasing the overall death toll to 29,553.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 553,112 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 490,103 case.

 

