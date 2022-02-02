Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 01:56 pm

Pakistan confirms 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,436,413 while 1,304,980 out of them have recovered.

The active cases dropped to 102,103 after 9,590 patients recovered on Tuesday. There are 1,559 patients in critical condition and being treated at intensive care units in different hospitals of the country.

According to the NCOC data, 29 people died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,330.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 544,722 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 482,316 cases so far.  Enditem

 

