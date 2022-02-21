Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
21st Feb, 2022. 11:32 am
Pakistan records 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

21st Feb, 2022. 11:32 am
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 1,360 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,501,680 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 1,315 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,403,968, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, 31 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, raising the death toll to 30,040.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 564,522 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 499,063 cases so far.

 

