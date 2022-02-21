Pakistan records 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 1,360 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,501,680 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 1,315 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,403,968, showed data from the NCOC.

Statistics 21 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,597

Positive Cases: 1360

Positivity %: 3.26%

Deaths :31

Patients on Critical Care: 1302 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

According to the official data, 31 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, raising the death toll to 30,040.

Read more: Pakistan adds 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths