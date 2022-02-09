Pakistan reports 50 deaths of COVID-19 after 4 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths caused by COVID-19 after a period of four months, increasing the country’s overall death toll to 29,601, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the country confirmed the death of 54 people in a single day on Oct. 4, 2021, before the number of causalities and new cases started dropping.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that 4,253 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, increasing the overall tally to 1,470,161 including 1,354,298 recoveries.

The number of active cases had dropped to 86,262 who are under treatment while the count of patients facing critical conditions has risen to 1,731.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 554,012 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 491,518 cases so far.