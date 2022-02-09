Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Pakistan reports 50 deaths of COVID-19 after 4 months

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday reported 50 deaths caused by COVID-19 after a period of four months, increasing the country’s overall death toll to 29,601, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the country confirmed the death of 54 people in a single day on Oct. 4, 2021, before the number of causalities and new cases started dropping.

The NCOC, a department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic, said that 4,253 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, increasing the overall tally to 1,470,161 including 1,354,298 recoveries.

Read more: Pakistan confirms 2,799 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more deaths

The number of active cases had dropped to 86,262 who are under treatment while the count of patients facing critical conditions has risen to 1,731.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 554,012 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 491,518 cases so far.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Argentina's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 123,000

BUENOS AIRES - COVID-19-related deaths in Argentina exceeded 123,000 after 284 new...
1 hour ago
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of nearly 50,000

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new...
2 hours ago
Ghana sets up 6,000 vaccination centers to accelerate COVID-19 inoculation

ACCRA - Ghanaian health authorities have set up at least 6,000 vaccination...
2 hours ago
South China's Guangxi reports 72 new local COVID-19 cases

NANNING - South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 72 new locally...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 204 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 204 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 73 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 73 locally transmitted COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

15 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan is true copy of Amrita Singh, reveals her Instagram post

As Bollywood’s former actress Amrita Singh is celebrating her birthday today, her...
23 mins ago
‘One more PTI wicket down’: Bilawal Bhutto reacts to Faisal Vawda disqualification

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday congratulated his party...
united states
30 mins ago
U.S. Low-income, uninsured people face hurdles to obtain COVID-19 antivirals: NBC

WASHINGTON - Low-income and uninsured people in the United States are facing...
pcb
32 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: PCB announces coaching panel for home series against Australia

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the appointment of the coaching...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600