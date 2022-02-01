Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

01st Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm

Pakistan reports 5,327 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

pakistan covid

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday reported 5,327 new COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said that the country’s overall tally has surged to 1,430,366 cases while 1,295,390 out of them have recovered.

The active cases have increased to 105,675, including 1,500 patients who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 32 more deaths from the pandemic were recorded on Monday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,301.

Read more: Pakistan registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases for 5 consecutive days

The southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 543,170 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 480,421 cases so far.

