Palestine records daily record of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH/GAZA – Palestine reported a record number of 11,016 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more fatalities in the Palestinian territories within the past 24 hours, a senior official said Tuesday.

Among the 12 fatalities, four were recorded in three West Bank cities, including a two-month-old infant from the southern city of Hebron, and eight were recorded in the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Islamic Resistance Movement of Hamas since 2007, according to Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila.

She said 3,977 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and 82 patients are receiving treatment in intensive care units, including 25 on ventilators.

Read more: Palestine sends 100 samples to Israel to test for Omicron variant: official

She called on the populations in the Palestinian territories to immediately get vaccinated and abide by the precautionary measures of social distancing and wearing masks in public and indoor places.