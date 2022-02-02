Philippines down to “moderate” risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,577,298.

The DOH said 43 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 54,097. The number of active cases dropped to 160,297 as the country’s positivity rate also dropped to 24.8 percent.

The COVID-19 risk in the Philippines has gone down to “moderate” from “a high or critical” classification when the fourth wave peaked in mid-January, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Wednesday.

“Our national health system capacity, such as the total beds and intensive care unit, are both at low risk,” she told a virtual press conference, adding that hospital utilization rates “are still well under control.”

Vergeire said that the national positivity rate is also declining. “While cases are declining nationwide, COVID-19 is still very much present in the Philippines,” she warned.

The Philippines has administered over 126 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of the end of January. Over 59 million people have been fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year. Vergeire said the government will start pediatric vaccination on children aged 5 to 11 on Friday.

The Philippines reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 25 million people.