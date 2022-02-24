Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 03:38 pm
Philippines logs 1,745 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 56,000

philippines

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,745 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,657,342.

The DOH said 188 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 56,165. The DOH reported under 2,000 new cases for five straight days as the Omicron wave ebbed.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases.

Read more: Philippine capital to further ease COVID-19 restrictions

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people.

 

