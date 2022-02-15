Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Philippines logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 02:48 pm
philippine

MANILA – The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,010 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,641,940.

The DOH said 52 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 55,146. The number of active cases dropped to 72,305 as the country’s positivity rate also decreased to 10.4 percent.

The Philippines is now classified as “low risk” for COVID-19, downgraded from “moderate risk” amid the continuing decline in new infections, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said late Monday.

However, the government is well prepared if a possible surge of COVID-19 infections appears, he added.

Read more: Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

“Our health systems capacity is very much prepared for any eventuality and that in case of another surge in infections, we have a lot of excess available facilities,” he said.

At least 319 areas are still under hard lockdown due to virus clusters, according to the national police.

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infection since 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in...
3 hours ago
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
3 hours ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
3 hours ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
3 hours ago
Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Sindoor ceremony
23 seconds ago
Guests stunned: A girl jumps on the groom with Varmala in the Sindoor ceremony

The internet is filled with humorous and entertaining videos showcasing all of...
Georgina Rodriguez Valentine's Day celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo
16 mins ago
Georgina Rodriguez give fans a glimpse of her special Valentine’s Day

Legendary Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez celebrated...
41 mins ago
Maulana Fazlur Rahman announces to observe Hijab Day on February 18

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, announced to observe Hijab Day...
Mahnoor Shahzad engagement
45 mins ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600