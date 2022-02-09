Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 03:51 pm
Philippines logs 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 100,000

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,651 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,623,176.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 96,326 from Tuesday’s 105,550 with three testing laboratories failing to submit data. The country’s positivity rate slightly increased to 16.5 from 16.3 percent the previous day.

The DOH said 69 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 54,690.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested nearly 26 million people since the disease emerged.

 

