Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:52 pm
Philippines logs 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 55,000

MANILA – Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,792 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,634,368.

The number of active cases dropped to 84,229 as the country’s positivity rate also dropped to 14.3 percent. The DOH said 76 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 54,930.

DOH data showed that most COVID-19 deaths are aged 60 and above. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said there is now “an immense urgency to encourage the general public to obtain protection through COVID-19 vaccination regardless of age.”

“This will allow us further to protect the elderly population from the threat of COVID-19,” Vergeire added.

Read more: Philippines logs 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

Citing DOH data, Rajendra Prasad Yadav, the acting representative of the World Health Organization in the Philippines, said 2.5 million senior Filipinos have yet to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 26 million people.

 

