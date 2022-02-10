Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 03:14 pm
Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,575 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 3,627,575.

The number of active cases dropped to 93,307 in the country, and the positivity rate fell to 15.1 percent, it said.

Meanwhile, the department reported 94 more deaths from COVID-19 complications in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 54,783.

Read more: Philippines logs 3,651 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall below 100,000

The Philippines has seen four waves of COVID-19 infections, with the highest single-day tally recorded on Jan. 15, 2022, at 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people for COVID-19.

 

