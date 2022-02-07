Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 03:19 pm
Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

philippines covid

MANILA – The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,835 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,616,387.

The DOH said 12 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 54,538. The number of active cases dropped to 116,720 as the country’s positivity rate fell further to 19.1 percent.

The Philippines started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11 on Monday. Over 60 million people have been fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year.

Read more: Philippines down to “moderate” risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the outbreak in 2020, reporting the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 25 million people.

 

