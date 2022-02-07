Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases
MANILA – The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,835 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,616,387.
The DOH said 12 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 54,538. The number of active cases dropped to 116,720 as the country’s positivity rate fell further to 19.1 percent.
The Philippines started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11 on Monday. Over 60 million people have been fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year.
Read more: Philippines down to “moderate” risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases
The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the outbreak in 2020, reporting the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 25 million people.
Download BOL News App for latest news