Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:37 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Feb, 2022. 12:37 pm
north macedonia

SKOPJE – Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday, in order to determine the percentage of the population that is immunized against the virus.

According to the country’s Health Minister Bekim Sali, the random serology testing will show “the real immunity of the population against the virus.”

Sali said that a total of 41 percent of the population has been vaccinated, but natural infection could have immunized 60 percent of citizens.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that the random testing will begin in the capital city of Skopje, and later be extended to other cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Media Information Agency (MIA) reported on Monday that around 1,000 people in Skopje will be tested, and 2,000-3,000 people nationwide.

Read more: S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Last week, the Chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Aleksandar Petlichkovski, said that COVID-19 testing conducted a year ago showed that about 30 percent of respondents had some level of immunity.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported a total of 465 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 287,481, with 269,014 recoveries and 8,768 fatalities.

 

Read More

37 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record...
57 mins ago
India logs 27,409 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,692,943

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,692,943 on Tuesday, as...
1 hour ago
Pakistan adds 2,597 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,597 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
1 hour ago
Portugal reports 8,463 new COVID-19 cases

LISBON - Portugal registered 8,463 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths...
1 hour ago
Brazil sees 58,540 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil reported 58,540 new COVID-19 cases and 473 more...
2 hours ago
Mongolia reopens borders for vaccinated travellers

ULAANBAATAR: Mongolia has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travellers, state...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi
7 mins ago
PM Imran’s upcoming visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the upcoming...
africa
13 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in...
alex hales
19 mins ago
Alex Hales decides to withdraw from PSL

Islamabad United suffered a huge blow after ace opener Alex Hales withdrew...
malaysia
23 mins ago
Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,315 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600