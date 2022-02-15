Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

SKOPJE – Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday, in order to determine the percentage of the population that is immunized against the virus.

According to the country’s Health Minister Bekim Sali, the random serology testing will show “the real immunity of the population against the virus.”

Sali said that a total of 41 percent of the population has been vaccinated, but natural infection could have immunized 60 percent of citizens.

The Health Ministry said on Monday that the random testing will begin in the capital city of Skopje, and later be extended to other cities across the country.

Meanwhile, the Media Information Agency (MIA) reported on Monday that around 1,000 people in Skopje will be tested, and 2,000-3,000 people nationwide.

Last week, the Chairman of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Aleksandar Petlichkovski, said that COVID-19 testing conducted a year ago showed that about 30 percent of respondents had some level of immunity.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported a total of 465 new COVID-19 cases and 20 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 287,481, with 269,014 recoveries and 8,768 fatalities.