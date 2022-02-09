Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 05:16 pm
Russia sees new record of daily COVID-19 cases

Russia

Image: Xinhua

MOSCOW – Russia registered 183,103 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day increase to date following two days of declines, taking the national tally to 13,330,769, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The country’s nationwide death toll grew by 669 to 337,390, while the number of recoveries increased by 97,163 to 10,803,305.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 11,521 new cases, taking its total to 2,535,756.

 Read more: Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

The number of active cases in Russia rose to 2,190,074, while the mortality rate from COVID-19 infections dropped to 2.53 percent.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in 84 out of Russia’s 85 regions.

 

