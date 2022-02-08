Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Feb, 2022. 01:09 pm
Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in nearly one month

russia covid

MOSCOW – Russia registered 171,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, fewer than a day earlier for the first time since Jan. 10, taking the national tally to 12,982,023, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 609 to 336,023, the lowest increase since June 27, and the number of recoveries increased by 55,683 to 10,624,954.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 15,442 new cases, taking its total to 2,511,333.

To date, Omicron variant infections have been detected in 84 out of Russia’s 85 regions.

 

