S.Korea reports 170,016 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 85 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission’s daily report showed that Inner Mongolia reported 40 of the new local infections. Meanwhile, Hubei reported 10, Liaoning and Guangdong each reported eight, Sichuan reported six, Jiangsu, Guangxi and Yunnan each reported three, and Beijing and Shanxi each reported two.

For imported COVID-19 cases, 101 were reported in 11 provincial-level regions on Wednesday, said the commission.

