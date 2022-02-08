Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 12:37 pm
S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

south korea

SEOUL – South Korea recorded 36,719 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total tally to 1,081,681, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was up from 35,286 in the previous day, hovering above 30,000 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 5,901 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 12,123 and 2,976, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 15,619, or 42.7 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 100 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,597.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 268, down by two from the previous day.

Read more: S. Korea reports 35,286 more COVID-19 cases

Thirty-six more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the total death toll to 6,922. The total fatality rate was 0.66 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,693,854 people, or 87.1 percent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people was 44,138,297, or 86.0 percent of the population.

The number of people who received their booster dose was 28,424,875, or 55.4 percent of the population.

 

