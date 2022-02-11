Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 04:58 pm
south korea

SEOUL – South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total tally to 1,239,287, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from a record high of 54,122 in the previous day, but it hovered above 50,000 for the second straight day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 11,528 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 17,925 and 3,740, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 20,604, or 38.3 percent of the total local transmissions.

Among the new cases, 129 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,978.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 271, down 11 from the previous day.

Read more: S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

Forty-nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,012. The total fatality rate was 0.57 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,715,328 people, or 87.1 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully vaccinated people was 44,185,714, or 86.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received their booster dose was 28,940,471, or 56.4 percent of the population.

Read More

2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 19,090 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 19,090 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
17 hours ago
EU looks to start 'health union' with joint declaration

GRENOBLE, France, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - The EU, under France's current turn...
1 day ago
New Zealand's anti-vaccine mandate protest continues

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand police have arrested dozens of people since...
1 day ago
Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

GENEVA - The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to tighten their...
1 day ago
Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases during the...
1 day ago
Infections

TOKYO - The head of the Japanese government's coronavirus advisory panel Thursday...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL 5 - LQ VS MS
36 seconds ago
Lahore vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | LQ VS MS live

LQ VS MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
17 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 11 february 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 11 02...
45 mins ago
FM Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday asked the opposition to...
Macedonian President
55 mins ago
Macedonian President reacts after a girl with Down syndrome gets bullied

After hearing that an 11-year-old girl with Down syndrome had been bullied...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600