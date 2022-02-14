Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 12:40 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

S.Korea reports 54,619 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Feb, 2022. 12:40 pm
south korea

SEOUL – South Korea reported 54,619 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 1,405,246, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from a record high of 56,431 in the previous day due to fewer tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 50,000 for the fifth straight day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 11,595 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 15,866 and 3,576 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in non-capital areas was 23,476, or 43.1 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 106 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 27,328.

Read more: S. Korea reports record high of 54,941 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 306, up 18 from the previous day.

Twenty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 7,102. The total fatality rate was 0.51 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,731,753 people, or 87.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,220,327, or 86.2 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 29,429,772 people or 57.3 percent of the population.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 21,072 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 26 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 26 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Brazil registers 54,220 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO - Brazil registered 54,220 COVID-19 infections and 314 deaths in...
2 days ago
Norway lifts final Covid curbs on social distancing

OSLO: Norway on Saturday lifted its final Covid restrictions, scrapping social distancing...
2 days ago
Over 5 mln in Morocco got 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shots

RABAT - A total of 5,063,107 people in Morocco have received a...
2 days ago
Philippines logs 3,792 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 55,000

MANILA - Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,792 new COVID-19 infections...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Rakhi Sawant announces split with Ritesh Singh
28 mins ago
Rakhi Sawant announces her split with husband Ritesh Singh: ‘I’ve to focus on my work’

Controversial Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant has announced to call it quits with...
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call
31 mins ago
Man held for making ‘fake’ emergency call

RAWALPINDI: Sadiqabad Police on Monday have arrested a man for making a...
48 mins ago
Moonis Elahi says PM should tell friends ‘don’t panic’ by Shahbaz’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) MNA Chaudhry Moonis Elahi on Monday said...
Sherry Rehman slams govt on falling rupee against dollar
52 mins ago
PM’s statement against 18th amendment condemnable: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and condemned...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600