Xinhua Xinhua

10th Feb, 2022. 11:57 am
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

south korea

SEOUL – South Korea’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the health authorities said Thursday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the country reported 54,122 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,185,361.

The daily caseload was up from 49,567 in the previous day, surpassing 54,000 for the first time.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 11,873 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 17,738 and 3,990 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 20,433, or 37.8 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 88 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 26,849.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 282, down three from the previous day.

Read more: S.Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of nearly 50,000

Twenty more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 6,963. The total fatality rate was 0.59 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,707,931 people, or 87.1 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 44,170,389, or 86.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 28,735,603 people, or 56.0 percent of the population.

 

