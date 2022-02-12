Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

S. Korea reports record high of 54,941 daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 01:17 pm
south korea

SEOUL – South Korea’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the health authorities said on Saturday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 54,941 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1,294,205.

The daily caseload was up from 53,926 in the previous day, hovering above 50,000 for the third consecutive day.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 13,189 were Seoul residents. The number of the newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 15,952 and 5,059 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 20,628, or 37.6 percent of the total local transmission.

Read more: S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

Among the new cases, 113 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 27,090.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 275, up four from the previous day.

Thirty-three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 7,045. The total fatality rate was 0.54 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,725,434 people, or 87.2 percent of the total population, and the number of the fully inoculated people was 44,207,093, or 86.1 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster jabs was 29,244,945 people, or 57.0 percent of the population.

Read More

25 mins ago
Pakistan adds 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, the National...
38 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19...
44 mins ago
Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported 9,930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday,...
53 mins ago
New Zealand reports 454 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 454 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
20 hours ago
S.Korea reports 53,926 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 53,926 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
21 hours ago
Philippines logs 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 72 more deaths

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,788 new COVID-19...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

africa
7 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11 mln

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has...
11 mins ago
Re-polling in 13 districts for KP LG elections to be held tomorrow

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), re-polling for local government (LG) elections in 13...
india
12 mins ago
India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,586,544 on Saturday, as...
14 mins ago
Govt’s decision to increase electricity tariffs worrying: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600