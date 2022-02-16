Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

S.Korea reports record high of 90,443 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
south korea

SEOUL – South Korea’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a record high amid the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus, the health authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country reported 90,443 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 1,552,851.

The daily caseload was up from 57,175 in the previous day, topping 90,000 for the first time in the Asian country.

The recent resurgence was driven by infections in the Seoul metropolitan area amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which became a dominant strain here.

Of the new cases, 18,834 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 27,954 and 5,817, respectively.

The virus also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 37,676, or 41.7 percent of the total local transmissions.

Read more: S.Korea reports record high of 57,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Among the new cases, 162 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 27,659.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 313, down one from the previous day.

Thirty-nine more deaths were confirmed from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 7,202. The total fatality rate was 0.46 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,757,215 people, or 87.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully vaccinated people was 44,249,882, or 86.2 percent of the population.

The number of those who received their booster dose was 29,769,192, or 58.0 percent of the population.

 

Read More

15 hours ago
Feature: Free cancer treatment reignites hope of children in Uganda

KAMPALA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) --- As the world commemorates International Childhood Cancer...
19 hours ago
Russia adds 166,631 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW - Russia has registered 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past...
21 hours ago
Philippines logs 2,010 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,010 new COVID-19...
22 hours ago
Philippines now at 'low risk' from coronavirus: gov't

MANILA: The Philippines is now at "low risk" from the coronavirus pandemic...
23 hours ago
Xinjiang cleared of all COVID-19 cases

URUMQI - Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has been cleared of...
23 hours ago
Random COVID-19 testing kicks off in North Macedonia

SKOPJE - Random COVID-19 testing kicked off across North Macedonia on Monday,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
5 mins ago
India records 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 42,723,558 in total

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,723,558 on Wednesday with...
pakistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan adds 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last...
Dogecoin to PKR
19 mins ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today’s Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 16th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
Shiba Inu to PKR
21 mins ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 16th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600