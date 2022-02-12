Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

12th Feb, 2022. 12:33 pm
Singapore reports 9,930 new COVID-19 cases

singapore

SINGAPORE – Singapore reported 9,930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 449,570.

Of the new cases, 2,201 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 7,729 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the PCR cases, 2,092 were local transmissions and 109 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 7,679 local transmissions and 50 imported cases, respectively.

Read more: Singapore reports 4,498 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,205 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 21 cases in intensive care units.

Three more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 885, the MOH said.

 

