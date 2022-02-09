South China’s Guangxi reports 72 new local COVID-19 cases

NANNING – South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 72 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the regional health commission said Wednesday.

Of the new cases, two had been reported as asymptomatic carriers before, the health commission added.

The region also reported five imported COVID-19 cases and four imported asymptomatic infections on Tuesday.

In the latest resurgence of COVID-19, the region has logged 180 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two local asymptomatic infections, the health commission said, adding that a total of 1,129 close contacts are currently under medical observation.