Thailand reports highest new COVID-19 case rise since August

BANGKOK – Thailand on Wednesday reported 16,462 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the highest daily case tally since Aug. 29, 2021, according to official data.

The new cases raised the country’s total number of infections to 2.64 million, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the country’s COVID-19 task force.

The capital Bangkok reported 2,891 new cases in the last 24 hours, topping the list by regions, followed by surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan and Chonburi.

The CCSA also reported 27 additional deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,516.

The Southeast Asian country has been speeding up vaccine roll-out. As of Tuesday, 70.9 percent of the country’s nearly 70 million population had been fully vaccinated, while 26.4 percent had received booster shots, according to the CCSA.