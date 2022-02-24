Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 04:46 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Feb, 2022. 04:46 pm
thailand
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

BANGKOK – Thailand on Thursday reported a record daily increase of 23,557 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the Southeast Asian country.

That brought the total number of infections in the country to 2.79 million, while that of fatalities to 22,768, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The number of daily COVID-19 deaths was 38, well below the 184 fatalities reported on Aug. 13, 2021, when Thailand recorded its previous record of 23,418 new cases.

Early this week, the Ministry of Public Health raised the COVID-19 alert level from 3 to 4, a category that includes regulations discouraging dining or drinking at restaurants and avoiding public gatherings to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Thailand reports 21,232 new COVID-19 cases

The ministry expected the number of new infections to keep rising in the coming one or two weeks.

The CCSA announced on Wednesday that the country would further ease entry requirement for vaccinated inbound visitors starting next month.

As of Wednesday, 71.3 percent of the country’s nearly 70-million population had been fully vaccinated, while 28.2 percent had received booster shots, according to the CCSA.

 

Read More

5 hours ago
Malaysia reports 31,199 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,199 new COVID-19 infections in the highest...
5 hours ago
New Zealand reports 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 6,137 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
5 hours ago
Virus-hit Hong Kong invokes emergency powers to allow in China medics

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow...
5 hours ago
Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S.

NEW DELHI - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has accounted for more...
5 hours ago
Western Australia braces for COVID-19 surge ahead of border reopening

SYDNEY - As active cases in the state of Western Australia (WA)...
6 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.14 mln

ADDIS ABABA - The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,146,001...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

tiger
2 mins ago
Viral: A man driving a car with a tiger

In Karachi's posh neighbourhood, a man is seen driving a beautiful car...
IU vs PZ
10 mins ago
Islamabad vs Peshawar Live Score | IU vs PZ Eliminator 1 Match | Ball by Ball updates

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
Putin declares war
11 mins ago
Vladimir Putin declares war on Ukraine, launches full-scale invasion

After days of simmering tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on...
13 mins ago
Pakistan wants enhanced bilateral cooperation with US: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan wants to further enhance...
Adsence Ad 300X600