Tonga reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA – Tonga reported 31 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases in the South Pacific island nation to 139.

According to Tonga’s news web Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga’s Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said at a press conference on Monday that the new cases tested positive over the weekend.

Of the active cases, 133 were reported in Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu and six in Vava’u, an island group consisting of one large island and 40 smaller ones.

All the positive cases aged 12 years and above in Tonga had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Tonga’s Minister for Health Saia Piukala said the Omicron variant should not be taken lightly because it spreads rapidly, after confirming the Omicron variant on Thursday.

He urged Tongans to wear masks, maintain social distancing of 2 meters, wash hands and stay at home as much as possible.

Read more: Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

Currently, Tongatapu and Vava’u are under a 14-day COVID-19 lockdown, with shopping allowed on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tonga, an island nation with a population of more than 100,000, has so far vaccinated 98 percent with their first dose and 88 percent of those have received their second dose. Over 2,000 people have had their booster shots.